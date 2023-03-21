Berkshire South to hold swim-a-thon fundraiser on World Autism Day

GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire South Regional Community Center will hold its 13th annual Swim-A-Thon Fundraiser on April 2, World Autism Day.
Swimming in the Norris Aquatic Center begins at 8 a.m.
Proceeds benefit the adaptive needs program at Berkshire South, which includes free swim lessons, class modifications, aquatic exercise classes and specialized equipment for individuals of all abilities. Tyler Baronas, Matt Pendergist and Eric Schumann, Team Oak Lodge, are this year’s Swim-A-Thon ambassadors.
The minimum participant donation this year is $20. Information/registration: 413-528-2810, ext. 17, or aquatics@berkshiresouth.org.