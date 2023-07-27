Great Barrington: Berkshire South serving as cooling center

In response to a health and safety alert issued by the town, Berkshire South Regional Community Center at 15 Crissey Road has offered to be a regional cooling center for anyone needing respite from the hot and humid weather.
This service is offered at no charge. Anyone coming to the center should check in at the front desk.
If additional amenities offered by BSRCC are desired, a day pass will need to be purchased at the front desk.
Berkshire South is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Claire Teague Senior Center at 917 South Main St. also serves as a cooling center from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.