Great Barrington: Arts and crafts festival at Berkshire South

Berkshire South Regional Community Center will host its seventh annual Fall Arts & Crafts Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, outdoors at 15 Crissey Road. Rain will move the event indoors.

The pre-holiday market features contemporary artisans, crafters and other makers offering paper art, toys, jewelry, handmade soaps, fiber arts, woodwork, and fine art photography.

The Midnight Anthem will provide live music from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information, visit berkshiresouth.org/artscrafts, email mamstead@berkshiresouth.org or call 413-528-2810, ext. 37.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

