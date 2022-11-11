<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: Annual Thanks Supper reservations open

Berkshire South Regional Community Center at 15 Crissey Road will host its 15th annual Community Thanks Supper on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The meal is free and open to the public.

Berkshire South anticipates providing approximately 400 meals to the community this year in three seatings at 4, 5:15 and 6:30 p.m.

A traditional Thanksgiving meal will be prepared collaboratively by local chefs, each volunteering to make a dish. They include cookbook author Janet Elsbach, nutrition coach and food educator Thais Harris, Momma Lo’s BBQ, and chefs Hank Ferlauto and Scott Hansen.

The meal is made possible through the generous sponsorship of local supermarkets: Stop & Shop; Berkshire Food Co-op; Price Chopper; and Guido’s Fresh Marketplace.

Reservations can be made by calling BSRCC at 413-528-2810, ext. 0, or online at berkshiresouth.org/communitythanks.

