<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Great Barrington: Shoppers sought for holiday gift program

Berkshire South Regional Community Center is offering its annual Shining Star Supplemental Holiday Gift Program at 15 Crissey Road. The program is designed to help community members who are looking for added support during the holiday season.

Applicants are anonymously matched with community donors who want to help bring joy to families. No names or private information are shared.

Berkshire South has over 170 children registered to be paired with shoppers who will help buy items on the applicants' "wish lists." An additional 60 children are on a waiting list. Participants are predominantly located in the southern Berkshires.

Individuals who are interested in becoming a shopper for someone should contact the community center at 413-528-2810 or sign up online at berkshiresouth.org/shiningstar.

The deadline for gift purchases is Dec. 5.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all