Great Barrington: Shoppers sought for holiday gift program

Berkshire South Regional Community Center is offering its annual Shining Star Supplemental Holiday Gift Program at 15 Crissey Road. The program is designed to help community members who are looking for added support during the holiday season.
Applicants are anonymously matched with community donors who want to help bring joy to families. No names or private information are shared.
Berkshire South has over 170 children registered to be paired with shoppers who will help buy items on the applicants' "wish lists." An additional 60 children are on a waiting list. Participants are predominantly located in the southern Berkshires.
Individuals who are interested in becoming a shopper for someone should contact the community center at 413-528-2810 or sign up online at berkshiresouth.org/shiningstar.
The deadline for gift purchases is Dec. 5.