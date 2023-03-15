<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Stockbridge: Waldorf High School slates open house

Berkshire Waldorf High School will hold an open house at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the school, 14 Pine St.

The program will include a student panel and guests are welcome to ask questions. Students will also perform a scene from their upcoming play, "The Importance of Being Earnest," by Oscar Wilde.

A specially-curated presentation of student work will be on view, including math, science, humanities, and technology projects. Light refreshments will be served. 

Park on Main Street and walk to the school unless accessible parking is required; the school’s parking lot spaces are reserved.

Contact Admissions Director Samantha Stier at 413-298-3800 or admissions@berkshirewaldorf.com for more information.

