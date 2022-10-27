<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Stockbridge: Waldorf High School slates open house

Berkshire Waldorf High School is holding an open house at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the school, 14 Pine St.

The program will include a scene from the school's upcoming Shakespeare play, "Much Ado About Nothing," and a student panel. A specially-curated presentation of student work will be on view, including math, science, humanities, and technology projects.

The school offers honors-level, college preparatory academics and is also well-integrated into the larger community, including classes and workshops in artists’ studios, the use of local science labs and gyms, Shakespeare & Company, field trips, and international travel.

Registration is not required to attend. For information, contact Samantha Stier, admissions director, at admissions@berkshirewaldorf.com or 413-298-3800.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

