Stockbridge: Waldorf High School slates open house

Berkshire Waldorf High School is holding an open house at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the school, 14 Pine St.
The program will include a scene from the school's upcoming Shakespeare play, "Much Ado About Nothing," and a student panel. A specially-curated presentation of student work will be on view, including math, science, humanities, and technology projects.
The school offers honors-level, college preparatory academics and is also well-integrated into the larger community, including classes and workshops in artists’ studios, the use of local science labs and gyms, Shakespeare & Company, field trips, and international travel.
Registration is not required to attend. For information, contact Samantha Stier, admissions director, at admissions@berkshirewaldorf.com or 413-298-3800.