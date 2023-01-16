<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: H2O benefit includes 'Avatar 2' screening

The Beacon Cinema will host the Berkshire Water Celebration from 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

Attendees will enjoy performances, foods from local chefs, a water-inspired art show by Kate Knapp, poetry readings, guest speakers, an awards presentation, and local makers, artisans and vendors.

The evening will conclude with a private screening of James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water."

Retired Marine Master Sgt. Jerry Ensminger will discuss his role in shedding light on Camp Lejeune's toxic water.

Tickets and sponsorships are available at tinyurl.com/ykjyaj3y. A portion of the evening's proceeds will benefit Berkshire County water-related charities.

For more information, contact Leslie Gabriel at 518-697-9190 or  watercelebrationfoundation@gmail.com, or search for @WaterCelebration on Facebook.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

