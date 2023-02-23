Williamstown: Berkshire Wind Power offers scholarships to Mt. Greylock students

Berkshire Wind Power Cooperative Corporation will select two students from the Mount Greylock Regional High School Class of 2023 to receive $1,000 scholarships.
The scholarships will be awarded to qualifying seniors who are planning to attend either a two- or four-year college or trade school program. Special consideration will be given to students with financial need, but all students are encouraged to apply.
To be considered, students must submit all required documents including a letter of recommendation from their school counselor and a letter detailing their educational and professional goals.
Application and submission details will be shared with students via their school counselors. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, April 25.
The BWPCC owns and operates the Berkshire Wind Power Project, a 12 turbine, 19.6-megawatt wind farm located on Brodie Mountain in Hancock and Lanesborough.