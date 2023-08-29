<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Stockbridge: Woodworkers Guild plans show, silent auction

The Berkshire Woodworkers Guild will conduct its fine woodwork show and silent auction from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3, at the Berkshire Botanical Garden, 5 West Stockbridge Road. 

The event features designs by professional woodworkers from the Berkshires and neighboring counties in New York and Connecticut. 

Throughout the weekend, Guild members will demonstrate various woodworking techniques including woodturning, longbow construction, marquetry, joinery, and hand cut dovetails.

The silent auction will benefit the Berkshire Woodworkers Guild Scholarship Fund. The Guild will announce the 2023 recipients of scholarship funds totaling $16,000.

General admission is $5, $3 for BBG members. Information: berkshirewoodworkers.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

