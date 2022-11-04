Pittsfield: Grant funds monthly writers workshops

The Berkshire County Historical Society has received a grant from Housatonic Heritage to host the monthly Berkshire Writers Workshop Series. The series begins Saturday, Nov. 19, from 2 to 5 p.m. and continues on the third Saturday of each month through May at Arrowhead, 780 Holmes Road.
Each session will be led by a different writer/facilitator. The program will facilitate different aspects of writing in varying genres using prompts and exercises that enhance the writing process.
No writing experience is necessary, but participants must sign up for the entire series. Total cost is $175. Participation is limited and preregistration is required by Nov. 11. To register, visit tinyurl.com/2p8frbnw.