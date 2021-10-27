Becket and New Marlborough are among 12 communities to receive grant funding from 2021 MassWorks Infrastructure Program Small Town Rural Assistance Program.
Becket will receive $1,000,000 for the McNerney Road Repairs Project and New Marlborough will receive $1,000,000 for phase 2 of the Route 57 rehabilitation.
The Baker-Polito Administration announced the 4th Berkshire District recipients of the 2021 MassWorks STRAP Grants on Wednesday in Charlemont. This round of awards will benefit 12 communities with over $9.7M in grant funding.
Additional 4th Berkshire District awards include $999,000 to Blandford for road improvements in North Blandford, and $987,000 to Tolland for Schoolhouse Road and Clubhouse Road upgrades.
“The STRAP Grants received by Becket, Blandford, New Marlborough and Tolland will be instrumental in addressing critical infrastructure needs,” said State Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli, D-Lenox, who represents the 4th Berkshire District.