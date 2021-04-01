Berkshire United Way and Northern Berkshire United Way are partnering with nonprofits in Berkshire County for the #HereForGood Volunteer Month in April.
Activities offered throughout Berkshire County include assembling food packs, StoryWalk events for children, trail cleanups, and more.
Community members can sign up to participate in safe, socially-distant activities or at a nonprofit of their choosing at BUW’s Volunteer Center. Nonprofits are encouraged to enter additional volunteer activities.
Those unable to join these opportunities can still participate. Whether you are helping a neighbor, planting a tree or picking up trash, snap a "doing good" photo and share it on social media using the hashtag #HereForGood. BUW will send a gift and enter the photo into a contest for prizes.
Volunteer Month will culminate with BUW's free virtual Live United Community Celebration on Thursday, April 29. More details are to come.
Learn more at berkshireunitedway.org/volunteermonth.