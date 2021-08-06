The five designated cultural districts of Berkshire County remind artists and arts organizations to submit their events for the 2021 ArtWeek Berkshires, a festival celebrating the arts throughout the county with creative events from Sept. 16-26. Applications are available at bit.ly/ArtWeekBerkshires.
Featured events may be submitted by individual artists, informal groups, non-profit organizations, or businesses. The early bird deadline to submit an ArtWeek Berkshires event has been extended to Aug. 13, after which inclusion in promotional efforts cannot be guaranteed. The final deadline is Sept. 3 for inclusion on the landing page. There is no fee to submit an event, and all are welcome to participate.
ArtWeek events are encouraged to be interactive or offer behind-the-scenes access to arts, culture, and the creative process. Events may also take the form of exhibits, performances, or virtual presentations. Open Studios will be a key element of ArtWeek Berkshires, allowing individual artists to share their process and invite the public into their work space, either in person or virtually.
For more information on ArtWeek, visit berkshires.org/plan-your-trip/artweek-berkshires/.