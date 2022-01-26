Art Tonic, a virtual celebration and a platform to premiere new work developed and produced by BodySonnet, a collective of contemporary dance artists, will take place Sunday, Jan. 30, on bodysonnet.org.
Highlights of this year's fundraiser include a talkback hosted by creative consultant and educational developer Antonio Viva with core members of BodySonnet; the world premiere of BodySonnet's new short film, "The Mount," set at the historic home of Edith Wharton; and season 2022 previews.
Tickets require a tax-deductible donation of $10 or more. For tickets, visit bodysonnet.org or email collective@bodysonnet.org.