Berkshires: Renowned chef leading virtual cooking class

Berkshires-based chef Jeremy Rock Smith and his daughter, Jasmine, have partnered with the No Kid Hungry campaign to host a virtual fundraising cooking class at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, via Zoom.

This hour-long class, crafted for participants of all ages, will focus on a new recipe for roasted cauliflower tacos.

Smith serves as culinary ambassador for the Kripalu Center of Yoga & Health, culinary specialist at Miraval and is on the faculty of the Center for Mind-Body Medicine in Washington, D.C. He also competed on Food Network’s "Chopped" in 2019.

For more information on the class and to donate to No Kid Hungry, visit tinyurl.com/yhbcbndd.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

