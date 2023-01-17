Berkshires: Renowned chef leading virtual cooking class

Berkshires-based chef Jeremy Rock Smith and his daughter, Jasmine, have partnered with the No Kid Hungry campaign to host a virtual fundraising cooking class at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, via Zoom.
This hour-long class, crafted for participants of all ages, will focus on a new recipe for roasted cauliflower tacos.
Smith serves as culinary ambassador for the Kripalu Center of Yoga & Health, culinary specialist at Miraval and is on the faculty of the Center for Mind-Body Medicine in Washington, D.C. He also competed on Food Network’s "Chopped" in 2019.
For more information on the class and to donate to No Kid Hungry, visit tinyurl.com/yhbcbndd.