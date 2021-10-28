The College Club, a women’s group since 1915, will award grants up to a total of $2,000, in varying amounts, to middle and high school teachers of Berkshire and Columbia counties, for one or multiple innovative educational projects.
Projects must be academic, sustainable, on site, and benefit students.
Examples of formerly funded projects include safety equipment for wood shop classes; supplemental gym equipment; sets of bilingual or language-specific reading books; and, technology/supplies for school-wide STEM challenge.
Teachers are urged to request the application from their high school principal and submit it as indicated on the application form. Deadline for receipt of applications is Nov. 8. Winners will be notified by Nov. 30. Winners will also be honored at a Club luncheon in spring 2022.