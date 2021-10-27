The Berkshire Conservation District will conduct its annual meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, via Zoom.
A representative of the State Commission for Conservation of Soil, Water & Related Resources will oversee the meeting and conduct the election of supervisors and associates.
Nominations of candidates may be made by the petition of land occupiers of the district, delivered to the State Commission via email at Thomas.anderson@mass.gov and/or by any land occupier present at the online meeting. Voting will be by open roll call.
Kim Skrym, State apiarist and Apiary Program coordinator, will give a brief presentation on the importance of pollinators.
Advance registration is required by emailing thomas.anderson@mass.gov. Information: berkshireconservation.org.