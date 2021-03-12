AmeriCorps Week 2021, held March 7-13, is an opportunity to recognize the service of the 270,000 Americans engaged in AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors programs annually.
Hanna Ciepiela of Windsor, Emily Hadsell of Great Barrington and Allison Wheeler of Adams are currently serving with the National Civilian Community Corps, a 10-month, full-time AmeriCorps program.
Ciepiela began her term of service on July 21, 2020, at the North Central Region campus in Vinton, Iowa, and will graduate from the program on May 8. Hadsell and Wheeler both began their terms of service on July 21, 2020, at the Southwest Region campus in Aurora, Colo., and will graduate from the program on April 22.
As Corps members, the three women are all completing a series of different six to 12-week-long service projects in different places across their assigned regions as part of five to 12-person teams. Projects support disaster relief, the environment, infrastructure improvement, energy conservation, and urban and rural development.
Ciepiela attended Wahconah Regional High School in Dalton and graduated from Westfield State University in 2020 with a degree in social work, Hadsell attended Lee High School, and Wheeler attended Hoosac Valley High School in Cheshire and graduated from Lasell University in 2020 with a degree in English and a minor in environmental studies.
In exchange for their service, all program participants receive $6,345 to help pay for college. Other benefits include a small living stipend, room and board, leadership development, and team building skills. For more information, visit americorps.gov/nccc.