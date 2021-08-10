Eversource helicopter

A helicopter takes off from Northampton on Tuesday morning, to begin aerial inspections of the northernmost communities in Western Massachusetts. Inspections will continue in the southernmost communities this morning, weather permitting.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY EVERSOURCE

Eversource will be conducting aerial inspections this week of vegetation growing near its high-voltage electric lines in Western Massachusetts.

This semiannual inspection involves the use of a helicopter flying low over Eversource’s transmission line corridors to check for any encroachment from trees or other vegetation.

Inspections began Tuesday morning and will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, with rain dates scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

In Berkshire County, inspections will cover Becket, Dalton, Hancock, Hinsdale, Lanesborough, Lee, Lenox, Otis, Peru, Pittsfield and Windsor.

The aircraft are a blue-and-white helicopter, tail No. N411DD, and/or a blue-and-silver helicopter, tail No. N1431W.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.