Eversource will be conducting aerial inspections this week of vegetation growing near its high-voltage electric lines in Western Massachusetts.
This semiannual inspection involves the use of a helicopter flying low over Eversource’s transmission line corridors to check for any encroachment from trees or other vegetation.
Inspections began Tuesday morning and will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, with rain dates scheduled for Thursday and Friday.
In Berkshire County, inspections will cover Becket, Dalton, Hancock, Hinsdale, Lanesborough, Lee, Lenox, Otis, Peru, Pittsfield and Windsor.
The aircraft are a blue-and-white helicopter, tail No. N411DD, and/or a blue-and-silver helicopter, tail No. N1431W.