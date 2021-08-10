Eversource will be conducting aerial inspections of vegetation growing near its high-voltage electric lines this week in Western Massachusetts
This semiannual inspection involves the use of a helicopter flying low over Eversource’s transmission line corridors to check for any encroachment from trees or other vegetation.
Inspections began the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 10, and will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, with rain dates scheduled for Thursday and Friday, Aug. 12 and 13.
In Berkshire County, inspections will cover Becket, Dalton, Hancock, Hinsdale, Lanesborough, Lee, Lenox, Otis, Peru, Pittsfield, and Windsor.
The aircraft is a blue and white helicopter, tail No. N411DD, and/or a blue and silver helicopter, tail No. N1431W.