Eversource helicopter

A helicopter takes off from Northampton on Tuesday morning, to begin aerial inspections of the northernmost communities in Western Massachusetts. Inspections will continue in the southernmost communities Wednesday morning, weather permitting.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY EVERSOURCE

Eversource will be conducting aerial inspections of vegetation growing near its high-voltage electric lines this week in Western Massachusetts

This semiannual inspection involves the use of a helicopter flying low over Eversource’s transmission line corridors to check for any encroachment from trees or other vegetation.

Inspections began the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 10, and will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, with rain dates scheduled for Thursday and Friday, Aug. 12 and 13.

In Berkshire County, inspections will cover Becket, Dalton, Hancock, Hinsdale, Lanesborough, Lee, Lenox, Otis, Peru, Pittsfield, and Windsor.

The aircraft is a blue and white helicopter, tail No. N411DD, and/or a blue and silver helicopter, tail No. N1431W.

