Four food pantry projects in the Berkshires received donations totaling $30,000 from Spectrum Health Systems, a nonprofit that offers addiction treatment programs in Massachusetts.

The company says it has given $180,000 in communities in which it provides services.

Locally, the Berkshire Food Project in North Adams received $10,000; the Berkshire Dream Center in Pittsfield received $5,000, the Christian Center in Pittsfield received $5,000 and the People’s Pantry in Great Barrington received $10,000.

Jackie Fraser, a spokeswoman for Spectrum said the Pittsfield gift was divided between the two groups.

In all, 19 local food banks and pantries received support from Spectrum, Fraser said.

