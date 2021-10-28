The Hoffmann Bird Club has scheduled a guest speaker and two field trips in November.
The monthly meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, via Zoom. Roger Pasquier of the American Museum of Natural History will present "Birds in Winter: Surviving the Most Challenging Season." To request the Zoom link, visit hoffmannbirdclub.org/contact_us/.
The 75th Bartlett Hendricks Memorial Waterfowl Census, the annual census of Central Berkshire lakes and wetlands, will take place Sunday, Nov. 7. Preregistration is required with the coordinator.
The Northwest Connecticut Waterfowl Census is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Preregistration is required with leaders.
For more information and to register for census programs, visit hoffmannbirdclub.org.