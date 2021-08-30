The Upper Housatonic Valley National Heritage Area announces the 19th annual autumn Heritage Walks on Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 4 through Oct. 3, and Monday, Sept. 6.
More than 80 free, guided interpretive tours will be offered throughout Berkshire County and Litchfield County, Conn.
Explorations include historic estate gardens and town districts, behind-the-scenes cultural site tours, industrial-site ruins, Native-American and African American history walks, a paddling trip on the Housatonic River, a bike tour, and more.
Detailed Heritage Walks brochures are available at libraries, post offices, restaurants, and grocery stores in the region. The schedule is also available at tinyurl.com/nc2y4aum. To request a brochure by mail, email programs@housatonicheritage.org.
Participants will be subject to federal and state COVID-19 guidelines.