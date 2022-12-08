Lenox: Berkshires Jazz holiday performances

Berkshires Jazz Inc. announces three holiday performances.
Eddie Allen’s Holiday Brass concert is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Shakespeare & Company, 70 Kemble St. The septet will be playing Allen’s original arrangements of favorites from his well-received recording, “Jazzy Brass for the Holidays.” Tickets are available at shakespeare.org.
Andy Wrba's “A Very Wrba Christmas” event will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at The Lift, the restaurant at Bousquet Ski Area, Pittsfield. The participants include regional musicians and the 17-piece Amherst Jazz Orchestra. Reservations are recommended by calling 413-232-9398.
Ted Rosenthal will offer two sets of his Wonderland Holiday Show at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Gateways Inn, 51 Walker St. Although the show is free, reservations are required at 413-637-2532 or frontdesk@gatewaysinn.com.
Information: BerkshiresJazz.org.