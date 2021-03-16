MassEquality is partnering with Live Out Loud Community Conference, Rainbow Seniors of Berkshire County and Berkshire Trans Group for a virtual Berkshire County LGBTQ+ Town Hall and listening session at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18.

This forum, part of a statewide series, will center the work of local LGBTQ+ activists and organizations, while allowing MassEquality to listen and learn from the lived experiences of LGBTQ+ people in the Berkshires.

To register for this free forum, visit bit.ly/MEQBerkshire.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.