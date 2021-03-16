MassEquality is partnering with Live Out Loud Community Conference, Rainbow Seniors of Berkshire County and Berkshire Trans Group for a virtual Berkshire County LGBTQ+ Town Hall and listening session at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
This forum, part of a statewide series, will center the work of local LGBTQ+ activists and organizations, while allowing MassEquality to listen and learn from the lived experiences of LGBTQ+ people in the Berkshires.
To register for this free forum, visit bit.ly/MEQBerkshire.