Mass Audubon is registering participants for several bird watching programs.
A free introductory hawk watch will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Greylock Glen in Adams.
Mid-September is the peak of broad-winged hawk migration as they make their way to South America.
Bring a lawn chair, binoculars and a spotting scope if available.
A second free hawk watch and bring-your-own picnic is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Old Baldy Wildlife Sanctuary in Otis.
Take a short hike to the top of Old Baldy and learn about birds of prey identification, migration and the fickle art of hawk watching. Bring binoculars.
"Birder's Workshop Series: Confusing Fall Warblers" is slated from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, Lenox.
Bring binoculars to search for the confusing fall warblers that stop over at Pleasant Valley on their route to the tropics. Cost is $20, $15 members.
Preregistration is required for all programs at massaudubon.org/pleasantvalleyprograms. No walk-ins allowed.