Mass Audubon announces a number of programs taking place in March.
A Starlight Owl and Wildlife Prowl will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Post Farm Marsh, Lenox. This program includes a gentle walk over sometimes uneven terrain, but with plenty of stopping and listening. Cost is $12, $10 members.
"Sky Dance of the American Woodcock will be offered from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Lime Kiln Farm Wildlife Sanctuary, Sheffield; Friday, March 19, at Post Farm Marsh, Lenox; Wednesday, March 24, at Canoe Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary, Pittsfield; and Friday, March 26, at Greylock Glen, Adams. Binoculars are recommended. Cost is $10, $7 members.
"Birding Workshop: Winter Finches" will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 20, at Canoe Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary, Pittsfield. Cost is $28, $22 members.
Lastly, "Winter Ecology: Twigs, Buds, and Emerging Plants" will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 27, at Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, Lenox. Cost is $20, $15 for members.
Registration is required for all programs. No "walk-in" participants may attend. Face masks and social distancing are required. For more information and to register, visit massaudubon.org/pleasantvalley.