The Berkshire Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present free Spooktacular events on Saturday, Oct. 30, in Lenox and North Adams. Silent films will be screened with live organ accompaniment by Peter Krasinski, an internationally acclaimed silent film accompanist.
The first event, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 88 Walker St., Lenox, features a short comedy for children, the 1921 silent film "Haunted House," followed by a costume parade and a tour of the church’s pipe organ. The main feature, "The Phantom of the Opera" from 1929, will be shown at 2:30 p.m. Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/186890563707.
The second event, at 7 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 59 Summer St., North Adams, features the 1923 silent motion picture “Hunchback of Notre Dame.” Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/186911506347.
Walk-ins are welcome. Face masks are required; Halloween masks are preferred. Free will offerings will be accepted.
For more information, visit berkshireago.org or the organization's Facebook page.