For the second consecutive year, the Elizabeth Freeman Center's fall fundraiser will take a different form than it has historically as part of September's Third Thursday celebration in Pittsfield.

The fundraiser, "Rise Together for Safety & Justice," includes multiple walks between Sept. 19 and 29 for those who want to take a stand against gender-based violence while raising funds to support the EFC, the county's frontline agency providing free, confidential services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The walk schedule follows:

Williamstown: Noon Sunday, Sept. 19, at Tunnel Street Cafe.

North Adams: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at City Hall.

Pittsfield: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Persip Park at the intersection of North Street and Columbus Avenue.

Great Barrington: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Town Hall.

Lee: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Town Hall.

Lenox: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Roche Reading Park next to the library.

To register as an individual or as a team or to make a donation, visit pledgereg.com/risetogether21. Walkers should wear masks. 

Email info@elizabethfreemancenter.org or call 413-499-2425 for information.

