Application deadline for the Lola Greene Legacy Scholarship is April 30. A one-time grant of $250-$500 will be awarded to a graduating high school senior from Berkshire County who is planning to continue to study Latin and/or the Classics in college.
Greene taught at Mount Greylock Regional School in Williamstown from 1984 through 2000. During this time she developed the school’s Latin program and Junior Classical League.
For further information and application materials, visit lolagreene.com or send an email inquiry to scholarship@lolagreene.com.
Donations to the scholarship are welcomed and can be sent to: Lola Greene Legacy Fund, P.O. Box 1117, Hancock, MA 01237.