Stockbridge Sinfonia will present three concerts, free and open to the public, at three venues around Berkshire County.
Concerts are scheduled at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 31, in the Lenox Memorial Middle and High School auditorium; 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, in the Common Room of Zion Lutheran Church, 74 First St., Pittsfield; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at St. James Place in Great Barrington.
The 50 member ensemble is comprised of local students, ranging from 12 years old to college students, in addition to adults up to age 94.
Masks are encouraged for non-vaccinated audience members at LMMHS and St. James Place. Masks are required at Zion Lutheran. Free will donations will be accepted at each concert.
Community members interested in performing with Sinfonia can speak with any member following the concerts. For more information, contact Christine Singer at 413-822-1318 or Music Director Tracy Wilson at 413-822-8688.