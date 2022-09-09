Pittsfield: Berkshire Health Systems offering new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine

Berkshire Health Systems will begin providing the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in September and October.
The latest vaccine to combat COVID-19 is designed to provide protection from the BA.4 and BA.5 COVID-19 variants, the two variants that currently make up the vast majority of COVID cases in the United States.
The bivalent vaccine will be offered at the following locations:
Pittsfield Testing & Vaccine Center, 505 East St., St. Luke’s Square, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, and continuing each week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
North Adams Testing & Vaccine Center, 98 Church St., next to the public library, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and continuing on Mondays and Fridays.
Fairview Hospital, 29 Lewis Ave., Great Barrington, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 1 and 22.
The three locations will offer both Pfizer and Moderna versions of the bivalent vaccine, with Pfizer available for those age 12 and older, and Moderna for those 18 and older.
Those wishing to receive the bivalent vaccine must have previously received the two primary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who have also received COVID-19 boosters must be at least two months beyond their latest booster vaccine.
Appointments are required to receive the bivalent vaccine and can be made by using the Berkshire Patient Portal or calling the BHS COVID-19 Hotline, 855-BMC-LINK or 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.