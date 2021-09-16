Walking Our Talk women's support and empowerment circles begin this fall in Great Barrington, Pittsfield and on Zoom.
Circles will meet for two hours weekly during October and November and welcome all those identifying as women who want to build supportive connections and find allies to manifest a personal goal, project or intention.
Free introductory circles will be held the week of Sept. 20, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 175 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield, and at Red Barn Wellness Center, South Main Street, Great Barrington.
For more information and to register, visit Walkingourtalk.org.