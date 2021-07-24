Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted. Face masks and social distancing are required for in-person services.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: fccadams.org.
St. John Paul II Parish: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stanislaus Kostka.
Becket
Yoked Parish of Becket: Church services are being recorded and posted on Facebook (search First Congregational Church of Becket, MA) and YouTube (search Yoked Parish of Becket).
Cheshire
St. Mary: 159 Church St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
United Methodist: 197 Church St. In-person worship at 10:30 a.m. and also on Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
ARK Community Church: 45 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Visit arkcommunitychurch.org for the conference call number.
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. We will worship the Lord with songs, prayers and a sermon titled “Powerless” with Pastor Adam Ziegler, a senior pastor candidate. Worship at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, on 92.7 FM if nearby or facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live/. Worship with us and meet this pastoral candidate.
Dalton United Methodist: 755 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. only with COVID restrictions, wear a mask. Or, watch on Facebook: tinyurl.com/ys3jrvh5.
First Congregational: 514 Main St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary (restrictions apply) and livestreamed at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton and Zoom. Deacon Donna Bishop will lead the congregation in a contemporary worship service accompanied by Tom Towne, deacon of the week & lay reader. Scott Miller, hymn leader. Storytime read by Jeri Galletly. Kate Caton, music director.
Florida
Florida Baptist: 71 Church Road. In-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Masks and social distancing optional. Pastor Dan Lampron’s sermon: “Just My Lord Jesus.”
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal: 67 State Road. Worship at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Information: graceberkshires.org.
Living God Fellowship: 420 Stockbridge Road. Interdenominational worship at 10 a.m.
Unitarian Universalist Meeting: 1089 Main St., Housatonic. In-person and Zoom worship at 10:30 a.m. Speaker: The Rev. Rich Hayes. Music: Marian Rose, piano. Email info@uumsb.org for virtual connection information. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: 124 Main St. Worship at 9 a.m. led by Pastor Chuck Mosher. Scripture: Genesis 1:14-19. Genesis Series message: “Creation vs. Evolution, Part 4: Let There be Lights in the Firmament.” Facebook Live “Sweet hour of prayer” at 7 p.m. Sunday. Message: “Hallowed be your name.”
Hinsdale
First Congregational, UCC: 129 Maple St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jennifer Kimball, pastor, is available in-person and on Facebook Live and YouTube. On YouTube, search for Jennifer Kimball’s channel. Sermon: “We Forgive Others.” Face masks required.
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise and worship at 9:15 a.m., worship at 9:30 a.m.
Lee
First Congregational: 25 Park Place. Open & affirming and child-friendly service. Fully open for in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Dr. Jay Terbush. Sermon: “Did Jesus Ever Laugh?” Services may also be viewed at any time via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. Annual Craft Fair in the Park, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug 14; 35 vendors with a variety of homemade items. AA meetings on Thursday evenings as well as Wednesday and Saturday mornings. Other meetings begin soon. Drop-off site for the Lee Food Pantry. Information: 413-243-1033, uccleechurch@gmail.com or ucc-lee.org.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in person and on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. For livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: 169 Main St. Lawn worship at 11 a.m. Worship will also be online at 1 p.m. on Zoom. Email admin@lenoxUCC.org to receive the link. The Rev. Liz Goodman releases her preaching as a podcast for streaming or download at lenoxucc.org.
St. Helena’s Chapel: 245 New Lenox Road. Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m. Sunday. Information: trinitylenox.org or 413-637-0073.
Trinity Episcopal: 88 Walker St. Holy Eucharist at 7:45 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Morning prayer at 8 a.m. daily. Evening prayer at 5 p.m. daily. Information: trinitylenox.org or 413-637-0073.
United Methodist: 6 Holmes Road. In-person worship at 10 a.m. This Sunday will offer a contemporary worship service with modern hymns led by Tom Cairns. Pastor Nami Yu’s sermon will focus on “Our Plan, God’s Plan.” Strict safety guidelines are followed with masks and social distancing and temperature checks at the door. The service is also offered via Zoom. Everyone is welcome! Information: lenoxumc.org or 413-445-5918.
Monterey
Our Lady of the Hills: 70 Beartown Mountain Road. Mass at 5:45 p.m. Saturdays.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: 59 Summer St. In-church service at 10 a.m. Masks required if not vaccinated. Worship can also be viewed on Facebook live (like us on Facebook — All Saints Berkshires). Services can be viewed at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC channel 1301 and Compline (nighttime prayer service) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesdays & Thursdays. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656 with an email address.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Worship at 10 a.m. Face masks and social distancing required.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing required. Worship also livestreamed at facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams.
First Congregational: 134 Main St. In-person worship at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Carolyn Peck. A Zoom alternative is available. Message: “The Charlie Brown Syndrome.” Michael Daunis is in charge of the music; additional music provided by Gwen Farnsworth, soprano. Open & Affirming congregation. All welcome.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. Holy Spirit-filled worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates and events.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and livestreaming video at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
New Hope United Methodist: 192 State St. Worship at 10 a.m. in person, outdoors, behind the building. Livestreaming on Facebook and YouTube. Visit facebook.com/NewHopeUMCMA for inclement weather announcements.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Weekend Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. is aired on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s/; and the parish’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Sermon focus: “The miracle performed by Elisha finds its perfect fulfillment in Jesus’ feeding of the five thousand. He opens his hands and satisfies our deepest needs. In him we form one body.”
Terra Nova: Worship at 8:30 a.m. on Zoom, visit facebook.com/terranovanorthadams for link; 10 a.m. in person, 85 Main St. Information: terranovachurch.org/northadams.
Otis
St. Mary: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road. Worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Pastor Norman Lee will present a sermon through the Gospels. State guidelines will be followed. Lee’s sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube.
Pittsfield
First Baptist: 88 South St. In-person worship at 10 a.m., or tune into PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable for viewing purposes. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA); “friend” the church and the link to the livestream will appear.
First Church of Christ, Congregational: First Church will join South Congregational Church in a joint service at 10 a.m. Sunday at South Church, 110 South St. Becky Crane, SCC pastoral assistant, will preach. Join us in celebration. Email firstchurch27@gmail.com for the Zoom link. All are welcome.
First Church of Christ, Scientist: 17 Wendell Ave. Worship and Sunday school: 10:30 a.m. Topic: “Truth.” Golden Text: Jeremiah 22:29. Wednesday testimony meetings: 7:30 p.m. Reading room open 11 a.m. to noon Friday, additional hours by appointment.
First United Methodist: 55 Fenn St. In-person worship at 10 a.m. and livestreamed services posted to facebook.com/FirstUnitedMethodistChurchofPittsfield and YouTube: FUMC Pittsfield. Meals will be provided in take away bags and food shelf bags distributed with the meals at the usual times.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road, 413-445-4872, ext. 10. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon); 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV). Tuesday & Thursday evenings by videoconference. Call synagogue office for ID number or for information to attend in person.
Morningside Baptist: 475 Tyler St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. led by church member Donna J. Swiers. Summer sabbath sermon: “Cruising Down the River,” based on Mark 4:35-41.
St. Charles: 89 Briggs Ave. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:15, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. The 9:15 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Confession from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph: 414 North St. Lord’s Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal: 67 East St. In-person worship: 9 a.m. Sunday, registration and information: ststephenspittsfield.org. Livestreamed worship at 9 a.m. at ststephenspittsfield.org.
Second Congregational: 50 Onota St. In-person worship at 11 a.m. following the State’s COVID-19 restrictions.
South Congregational: 110 South St. Worship at 10 a.m. in Sanctuary. Zoom worship information on Facebook. Open & affirming congregation.
Temple Anshe Amunim: 26 Broad St. Shabbat Services at 5:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Torah Study at 9:30 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org for the Zoom link to join. Visit ansheamunim.org for other upcoming events.
Unitarian Universalist Church: 175 Wendell Ave. Our goal of world community with peace, justice, and liberty for all. Worship at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. All are welcome. Contact the church for login, 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Zion Lutheran: 74 First St. Worship at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/zionlutheranpittsfield.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: 45 Cemetery Road. In-person worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday observing safety guidelines. Sunday’s service is also livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. The service is also rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays one week after the original date of worship. The Rev. Angela Raciti, pastor.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. In-person worship at 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary with social distancing precautions. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com to join the worship on Zoom.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity: 180 Main St. An Episcopal and Lutheran congregation. In-person worship at 8 & 10 a.m.
First Congregational: 125 Main St., Route 7. Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. Information: firstuccsheffield.org. Open and affirming congregation.
Stockbridge
First Congregational: 4 Main St. Livestreamed worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Information: stockbridgeucc.org.
St. Joseph: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. For livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal: 29 Main St. Zoom worship at 9 a.m. Information: stpaulsstockbridge.org.
West Stockbridge
Congregational Church: 45 Main St. Online worship information at weststockbridgeunitedchurchofchrist.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: 731 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. at the church and on YouTube. Message by Tom Kitterman: “What Did Jesus Do?” based on Galatians 3. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma.org, Youtube.com/c/WilliamstownBaptist, facebook.com/williamstown.firstbaptist.5.
First Congregational: 906 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. online, recordings at Willinet. For Sunday Zoom link, email education@firstchurchwilliamstown.org.
Saints Patrick & Raphael Roman Catholic Parish: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 & 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
St. John’s Episcopal: 35 Park St. Open for public worship, call 413-458-8144 for reservations. Spoken Rite I Eucharist at 8 a.m. in the church. Rite II Eucharist with music now at 9:30 a.m. on the rectory lawn (weather permitting, inside if necessary). Rite II Eucharist with music at 11 a.m. in the church, also livestreamed on the St. John’s Williamstown YouTube channel and available thereafter. The previous week’s service will air at 9:30 a.m. on WilliNet channel 1303.
Second Congregational: 81 Hancock Road. In-person worship at 9 a.m.
Hillsdale, N.Y.
The Christian Community Movement for Religious Renewal: 10 Green River Lane. Mass is celebrated at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Sunday services limited to 20. To register, email faithdivecchio@gmail.com or call 413-717-5249.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday.