Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted. Face masks and social distancing are required for in-person services.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: fccadams.org.
St. John Paul II Parish: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Mission Church.
Becket
Yoked Parish of Becket: Church services are being recorded and posted on Facebook (search First Congregational Church of Becket, MA) and YouTube (search Yoked Parish of Becket).
Cheshire
St. Mary: 159 Church St. Indoor Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
United Methodist: 197 Church St. In-person worship at 10:30 a.m. and on Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. We will worship the Lord with songs, prayers and the sermon, “Saving the Spirit,” with Pastor Tom Quattrociocchi. Worship at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, on 92.7 FM if nearby or facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live/. Come worship with us.
Dalton United Methodist: 755 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. with COVID restrictions, wear a mask. Or, watch on Facebook: tinyurl.com/ys3jrvh5.
First Congregational: 514 Main St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary (restrictions apply) and livestreamed on Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton and Zoom. The Rev. Henry Pascual’s message. “Bread of Life,” is based on John 6:24-35. Worship includes a celebration of Communion and Baptism. Stephanie Morris, deacon of the week & lay reader. Siward Hazelton, hymn leader. Music provided by Kate Caton.
Florida
Florida Baptist: 71 Church Road. In-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Masks & social distancing optional. Pastor Dan Lampron’s sermon: “Jesus in the New Testament.”
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal: 67 State Road. In-person and Zoom worship at 10 a.m.
Hevreh of Southern Berkshire: 270 State Road. A progressive, Reform Jewish congregation fostering life, learning and Jewish community. Hevreh is again open to the public. Kabbalat Shabbat services at 6 p.m. Fridays and a Shabbat morning experience at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Services are musical, contemplative and open to all. To attend via Zoom, email info@hevreh.org for the links. L’shalom!
Living God Fellowship: Interdenominational church at 420 Stockbridge Road. Worship at 10 a.m.
Unitarian Universalist Meeting: 1089 Main St., Housatonic. In-person & Zoom worship at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Carol Allman-Morton’ sermon: “Sabbath.” Music: Marian Rose, piano. Email info@uumsb.org for virtual connection information. Masks required regardless of vaccination status.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: 124 Main St. Worship at 9 a.m. led by Pastor Chuck Mosher. Message: “Dig another Well.” Scripture: Genesis 26:18-33. Facebook Live “Sweet hour of prayer” at 7 p.m. Sunday. Message: “Thy Kingdom Come.” Community invited to fifth Sunday hymn sing at 6 p.m. Aug. 29. A 26-week midweek Book of First Corinthians Bible study on “Biblical Problem solving” starts Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the church. Books cost $9. Information: 413-662-2242.
Hinsdale
First Congregational, UCC: 129 Maple St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jennifer Kimball, pastor, is available in-person and on Facebook Live and YouTube. On YouTube, search for Jennifer Kimball’s channel. The series on “Forgiveness” concludes Sunday with the sermon, “We Forgive God.” Masks required.
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise & worship at 9:15 a.m., worship at 9:30 a.m.
Lee
First Congregational: 25 Park Place. Open & affirming and child-friendly service. Fully open for in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Jay Terbush. Sermon: “Are You Following Jesus or Only Believing in Christ?” Services also available at any time via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. AA meetings on Thursday evenings and Wednesday and Saturday mornings. Other meetings begin soon. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. The 21st annual Craft Fair in the Park, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 35 vendors with a large variety of homemade items. Information: 413-243-1033, uccleechurch@gmail.com or ucc-lee.org.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. For livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: 169 Main St. Lawn worship at 11 a.m. Worship will also be online at 1 p.m. on Zoom. Email admin@lenoxUCC.org to receive the link. The Rev. Liz Goodman also releases her preaching as a podcast for streaming or download at lenoxucc.org.
St. Helena’s Chapel: 245 New Lenox Road. Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m. Sunday. Information: trinitylenox.org or 413-637-0073.
Trinity Episcopal: 88 Walker St. Holy Eucharist at 7:45 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Morning prayer at 8 a.m. daily. Evening prayer at 5 p.m. daily. Information: trinitylenox.org or 413-637-0073.
United Methodist Church: 6 Holmes Road. In-person worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. On this 10th Sunday after Pentecost, Pastor Nami Yu’s sermon will center on “Perfect Peace in a Perfect Storm.” Masks are no longer required and singing will be allowed with socially distanced seating. The service is also offered via Zoom. Everyone is welcome. Information: lenoxumc.org or 413-445-5918.
Monterey
Our Lady of the Hills: 70 Beartown Mountain Road. Mass at 5:45 p.m. Saturdays.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: 59 Summer St. In-church service at 10 a.m. Masks required if not vaccinated. Worship can also be viewed on Facebook live (like us on Facebook — All Saints Berkshires). Services can be viewed at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC channel 1301 and Compline (nighttime prayer service) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesdays & Thursdays. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656 to provide an email address.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Services at 10 a.m. with masks & social distancing.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. with masks & social distancing. Worship is also livestreamed at facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams.
First Congregational: 134 Main St. In-person worship at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Carolyn Peck. A Zoom alternative is available. Message: “Linked Together.” Holy Communion will be celebrated. Music led by Michael Daunis. Meghan Gleason, soloist. Open & affirming congregation. All welcome.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. Holy Spirit-filled worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates and events.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and livestreamed video at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
New Hope United Methodist: 192 State St. Meeting virtually at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook, YouTube and new-hopeumc.org. We’ll talk about how frustrating it can be when we are expecting someone, but they’re not where we think they’ll be. Sometimes it feels like God isn’t where we need God to be, but God’s promise to us is that we may not always find God where we want to, but God will always be where we need God to be.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Weekend Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. is aired on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s/; and the parish’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Sermon focus: “The Lord provides heavenly food for the Israelites to eat. Jesus proclaims himself to be the very bread of life. We lay aside our way of life to be created anew in his image.”
Terra Nova: Worship at 8:30 a.m. on Zoom, visit facebook.com/terranovanorthadams for link; 10 a.m. in person, 85 Main St. Information: terranovachurch.org/northadams.
Otis
St. Mary: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road. Sermon on the Mount at 10 a.m. Sunday on the east side of the church lawn, weather permitting. If not, the Sanctuary will be open for this Communion service. Bring chairs, blankets and umbrellas for the sun. Pastor Norman Lee will present a sermon through the Gospels. Lee’s sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube.
Pittsfield
Berkshire Dream Center Church: Nondenominational church at 475 Tyler St. Livestreamed worship at 11 a.m. on Facebook.
First Baptist: 88 South St. In-person worship at 10 a.m. will celebrate the 10th Sunday after Pentecost. Or, tune into PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable for viewing purposes. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA). The Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross’ sermon, “God’s Provisions through Jesus,” is based on John 6:24-35.
First Church of Christ, Congregational: 27 East St. Worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary is available for limited reservations. Email caradavis01230@yahoo.com to reserve a space. The service is also available on Zoom. Email firstchurch27@gmail.com for the link and questions. All are welcome.
First Church of Christ, Scientist: 17 Wendell Ave. Worship and Sunday school: 10:30 a.m. Topic: “Love.” Golden Text: Psalms 48:9. Wednesday testimony meetings: 7:30 p.m. Reading room open 11 a.m. to noon Friday, additional hours by appointment.
First United Methodist: 55 Fenn St. In-person worship at 10 a.m. and livestreamed services posted to facebook.com/FirstUnitedMethodistChurchofPittsfield and YouTube: FUMC Pittsfield. Meals are provided in take away bags and food shelf bags distributed with the meals at the usual times.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road, 413-445-4872, ext. 10. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon); 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV). Tuesday & Thursday evenings by videoconference. Call office for ID number or for information to attend in person.
Morningside Baptist: 475 Tyler St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. led by Donald E. Fredenburg, moderator & organist. Message: “Advice from a King” based on selections from Proverbs. The Lord’s Supper will be observed with Fredenburg’s Ministry of Music, “Come and Dine.”
St. Joseph: 414 North St. Lord’s Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com. The Maryland State Boychoir will join in worship at 4 p.m. today. The Vigil Mass will be followed by a short concert.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal: Park Square, 67 East St. In-person worship: 9 a.m. Sunday, registration and information: ststephenspittsfield.org. Livestreamed worship at 9 a.m. at ststephenspittsfield.org.
Second Congregational: 50 Onota St. In-person worship at 11 a.m. follows COVID-19 restrictions.
South Congregational: 110 South St. Worship at 10 a.m. in Sanctuary. Zoom worship information on Facebook. Open & affirming congregation.
Temple Anshe Amunim: 26 Broad St. Shabbat Services at 5:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Torah Study at 9:30 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org for the Zoom link to join. Visit ansheamunim.org for upcoming events.
Unitarian Universalist: 175 Wendell Ave. Zoom worship at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. All are welcome. Contact the church for login, 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: 45 Cemetery Road. In-person worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday observes recommended safety guidelines. The service is also livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube and rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays one week after the original date of worship. The Rev. Angela Raciti, pastor.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. In-person worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary with social distancing precautions. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com to join the worship on Zoom.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity: 180 Main St. An Episcopal & Lutheran congregation. In-person worship at 8 & 10 a.m.
First Congregational: 125 Main St., Route 7. Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Information: firstuccsheffield.org.
Stockbridge
St. Joseph Church: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. For livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Williamstown
First Baptist: 731 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. at the church and on YouTube. Tom Kitterman’s message: “What Did Jesus Do?” based on Colossians 2:13-14. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma.org, Youtube.com/c/WilliamstownBaptist, facebook.com/williamstown.firstbaptist.5.
First Congregational: 906 Main St. Sunday service at 10 a.m. online, recordings at Willinet. For Zoom link, email education@firstchurchwilliamstown.org.
Saints Patrick & Raphael Roman Catholic Parish: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 & 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
St. John’s Episcopal: 35 Park St. Open for public worship, call 413-458-8144 for reservations. Spoken Rite I Eucharist at 8 a.m. in the church. Rite II Eucharist with music at 9:30 a.m. on the rectory lawn (weather permitting, inside if necessary). Rite II Eucharist with music at 11 a.m. in the church, also livestreamed on the St. John’s Williamstown YouTube channel and available thereafter. The previous week’s service will air at 9:30 a.m. on WilliNet channel 1303.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday.