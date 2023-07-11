Sheffield: Food, music & puppets at Berkstock Festival

The Berkstock Music and Food Festival is slated from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15, on the lawn of Christ Trinity Church, 180 Main St.
Highlights include music by Lucky Bucket, Willy Welch and Michael Siktberg; food from Padre Pollo's BBQ and Roberto's Pizzal; Big Elm Brewery; gourmet salads, Frito pies, home-baked pies, root beer floats; and a photo booth.
Puppet-makers Tyler Bunch, Ian Sweetman and Liz Hargnett will help kids of all ages build their own puppets and learn how to work with them.
For complete information, visit the Berkstock Facebook page.