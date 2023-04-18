Adams: Brunch to benefit BFAIR programs

Berkshire Family and Individual Resources and the Firehouse Café & Bistro are partnering for a “Brunch for a Cause” fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the café, 47 Park St.
Firehouse Café and Bistro will donate 30 percent of the proceeds to support BFAIR's programs for people with developmental disabilities, autism and acquired brain injury.
The brunch includes raffles and music by Lindsay Anne Acoustic. Tickets cost $45 per person.
Visit bfair.org for more information. For reservations, call Firehouse Café & Bistro at 413-776-7121 and reference BFAIR “Brunch for a Cause.”