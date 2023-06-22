Tyringham: Vanishing locomotive is subject of talk

The Bidwell House Museum will present its third history talk of the summer at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, in-person at the Tyringham Union Church, 128 Main Road, and via Zoom.
Yale Professor Emeritus John Demos will present "The Case of the Vanishing Locomotive." In the 1820s, a steam locomotive produced in England was shipped by barge up the Hudson River before vanishing.
The mystery of its disappearance remained unsolved for most of two centuries. In this talk, Demos will share what he has learned about the locomotive and one of American history’s great mysteries.
Tickets for Zoom attendees must be purchased in advance. Tickets for in-person and Zoom can be purchased on the Bidwell House Museum website at bidwellhousemuseum.org.