Monterey: 'Lawyers for Loyalists' Bidwell House lecture

The Bidwell House Museum will present its next history talk, "Lawyering for Loyalists" with Western Michigan University Professor Sally Hadden, at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, via Zoom.
In the wake of the American Revolution, recovering property lost (or confiscated) in the former colonies provided some lawyers with a new type of client. This talk describes the work of Christopher Gore and Harrison Gray Otis who assisted displaced loyalists in regaining elements of their shattered fortunes.
Hadden is a legal historian of early America and the antebellum United States.
Visit bidwellhousemuseum.org to register. Attendees will receive an email one to two days in advance of the talk with the link to access the Zoom presentation.