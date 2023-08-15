<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monterey: Bidwell House plans garden party gala

Party Gras is the theme of the Bidwell House Museum's annual summer garden party from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at 100 Art School Road.

The Museum’s 2023 honorees are Delight and Paul Dodyk, residents of Monterey and long-time supporters of the Bidwell House.

Guests will enjoy accordion-driven dance music with the band Planet Zydeco, a selfie-station with Mardi Gras props, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction.

The summer garden party is the museum's major fundraising event of the year. All proceeds from this event will support the historic 1760s homestead, year-round educational programs and the gardens and grounds, which are open to the community, free of charge, all year.

Tickets start at $150 with a discounted ticket for attendees under 40. Tickets can be reserved by contacting the museum office at 413-528-6888 or by purchasing them on the museum website at bidwellhousemuseum.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all