Monterey: Programs explore historic textiles

The Bidwell House Museum is hosting two presentations on historic textiles in 18th century New England on Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16.
Ranging from basic pieces of clothing and blankets to lace decoration for finer garments, most of the textiles found in homes in the early Berkshires were made by hand.
“Did George Washington Wear Lace?” will be presented by lace historian Beverly Wolov at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, and Berkshire Hills and Dales Spinning Guild member Lisa Dachinger will present a wool spinning demonstration at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 16.
Due to limited space, preregistration is required at bidwellhousemuseum.org. For the lace talk on July 15, attendees will also have the option to watch a livestream via Zoom.