Monterey: Talk explores religion and slavery in colonial New England

The Bidwell House Museum will present its final history talk of the 2023 season at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, via Zoom.
Kenneth P. Minkema, director of The Jonathan Edwards Center at Yale University, will present "Religion and Slavery in Colonial New England."
Registration is required at bidwellhousemuseum.org. Only one registration is required per household. Members are free; non-members pay $15.
Attendees will receive an email one to two days in advance of the talk with the link to access the Zoom presentation.