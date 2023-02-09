Monterey: Lecture explores history of ice industry

The Bidwell House Museum will present the second talk in its third annual winter Zoom lecture series at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
"Crystal Products of the Frost King: Ice Harvesting and the Natural Ice Industry in New England" will be presented by Dennis Picard, a frequent speaker on the ice industry for libraries, museums and universities.
Picard will share images of some of his antique tools of that trade, including several invented in Massachusetts.
The lecture is free for members and $15 for nonmembers. Register at bidwellhousemuseum.org. Only one registration is required per household. Details on how to access the event will be sent via email a few days in advance.