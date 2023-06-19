Monterey: 'Army on Campaign' living history event

The Bidwell House Museum will be hosting its second 1770s-era living history weekend from Friday through Sunday, June 23 to 25. “The Army on Campaign” is a three-day exploration of the lives of troops and followers during the American Revolutionary War period.
The event will be hosted by His Majesty’s 52nd Regiment and Spencer’s Additional Continental Regiment, and will feature multiple programs focused on health and wellness, military discipline, provisioning the Army, and more.
A special preview night from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, includes a theatrical performance about women of the army, an early look at the camps and refreshments. Access to the entire weekend program is included in the price of the Friday tickets.
“The Army on Campaign” will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Visitors will watch three tactical demonstrations throughout the weekend, explore the property, and visit the camps to speak with the participants about everyday life in the British and Continental armies.
For preview night tickets, one- and two-day tickets and the full schedule, visit tinyurl.com/yc4jef5k. Tickets for children 12 and under are free. Parking is free and onsite. The Museum will not be open for guided tours during this event.