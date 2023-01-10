<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Monterey: Lecture explores Mohican medicine

The Bidwell House Museum's third annual winter Zoom lecture series will focus on life in winter for the early residents of the Berkshires. There will be one lecture each in January, February and March.

In the first lecture, Misty Cook, a member of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of the Mohicans, will present "Mohican Medicine for the Winter Months" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. 

The lecture will focus on No. 6 wild bergamot, mullein and sumac. She will also talk about gathering, drying and preserving herbs and will discuss the usage of herbs through stories of the tribe.

Registration is required at bidwellhousemuseum.org. Details for how to access the event will be sent via email a few days in advance.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

