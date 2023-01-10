Monterey: Lecture explores Mohican medicine

The Bidwell House Museum's third annual winter Zoom lecture series will focus on life in winter for the early residents of the Berkshires. There will be one lecture each in January, February and March.
In the first lecture, Misty Cook, a member of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of the Mohicans, will present "Mohican Medicine for the Winter Months" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.
The lecture will focus on No. 6 wild bergamot, mullein and sumac. She will also talk about gathering, drying and preserving herbs and will discuss the usage of herbs through stories of the tribe.
Registration is required at bidwellhousemuseum.org. Details for how to access the event will be sent via email a few days in advance.