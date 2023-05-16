Monterey: Special program opens Bidwell House season

The Bidwell House Museum at 100 Art School Road will open for its 33rd season with an afternoon of history and storytelling from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
“General and Mrs. George Washington” will chat with visitors while enjoying the gardens at the Museum. The 3rd Massachusetts Regiment will also be in attendance to drill and share their experiences as soldiers in the War for Independence.
Light refreshments will be available in the Museum Carriage Barn. The house will be closed for tours, though the gardens and grounds will be open.
Tickets for this event are free for members and $20 for non-members. Preregistration is required at bidwellhousemuseum.org.
A special members preview week follows opening weekend. Members can receive free museum tours without an appointment at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. Monday and Thursday through Saturday. Public guided tours, by appointment only, begin on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.
EBT, WIC and ConnectorCare cardholders and members of the Massachusetts Teachers Association are entitled to free admission to house tours. Information: 413-528-6888 or bidwellhousemuseum.org.