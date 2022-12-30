<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Monterey: Snowshoe hikes on Bidwell grounds

Rob Hoogs will lead guided snowshoe walks at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, and Saturday, Jan. 28, on the grounds of the Bidwell House Museum, 100 Art School Road.

The walks will cover approximately 1-2 miles and will last one to two hours, depending on conditions. Hikers should bring their own snowshoes and poles, dress in layers, and bring water and a snack.

If there is no snow, the event will become a guided hike. The event will be postponed if bad weather is forecast that day.

The program is limited to 15 people and preregistration is required at bidwellhousemuseum.org/events.

Carpooling is encouraged as parking is limited onsite when there is snow on the ground.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

