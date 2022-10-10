The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition Bike Collective recently donated 42 children's bicycles to Reid Middle School in Pittsfield for an after-school bike club.
The collaboration was initiated by Nick Richert when he reached out to Jessi Byrne, nbCC health and wellness coordinator, to see if the Bike Collective could help in his search of finding enough kids' bikes.
Gary Cardot, a Pittsfield bike mechanic, will be teaching the class with 21st Century Community Learning Centers, a Pittsfield Public Schools after-school program, at Reid twice a week through December. The curriculum is based on the Park Tool Big Blue Book of Bicycle Repair, Volume IV.
The participating children will learn the principles of bike mechanics, maintenance and repair. At the end of the semester, club members may keep a bike on which they have worked.