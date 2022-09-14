The 13th annual Berkshire Biodiversity Day, also known as Berkshire BioBlitz, invites the community to join biologists, naturalists and environmentalists to identify as many plants, animals, fungi, and other organisms as possible during a 24-hour period.
The free event will take place from noon Saturday, Sept. 17, until noon Sunday, Sept. 18, at Brattlebrook Park off Longview Terrace.
A pre-event bird banding demonstration will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. This year's event also includes an early morning bird walk, an owl prowl, moth identification, and species identification.
Participants may take part at any time during this period to record a survey of their findings.
Information: berkshirebioblitz.org or facebook.com/BerkshireBioBlitz.