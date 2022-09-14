The 13th annual Berkshire Biodiversity Day, also known as Berkshire BioBlitz, invites the community to join biologists, naturalists and environmentalists to identify as many plants, animals, fungi, and other organisms as possible during a 24-hour period.

The free event will take place from noon Saturday, Sept. 17, until noon Sunday, Sept. 18, at Brattlebrook Park off Longview Terrace.

A pre-event bird banding demonstration will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. This year's event also includes an early morning bird walk, an owl prowl, moth identification, and species identification.

Participants may take part at any time during this period to record a survey of their findings.

Information: berkshirebioblitz.org or facebook.com/BerkshireBioBlitz.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.